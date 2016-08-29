PICTURES: Hope Show wows crowds

Hope Show put a smile on hundreds of people’s faces!
Families flocked to the annual event in Castleton on Bank Holiday Monday to enjoy hours of fun.
The spectacle, which is one of the major summer shows in Derbyshire, boasted a variety of attractions – and the sun shone.
There were scores of classes including sheepdogs, horses, cattle and poultry as well as vintage cars, horticulture shows, craft displays, food and drink.
In the main ring, Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display Team wowed visitors with their feathered friends.
Dating back to 1853, Hope Show raises money for organisations and charities in the area.
Andrew Critchlow, this year’s president for the event, thanked everyone involved in the day.
He said: “Without you the show would not exist.
“It was another spectacular event with so many activities all bundled into one day.”
Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s Hope Show.
To order photographs featured on this page, call 0330 123 0203 or email photosales@jpress.co.uk.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.