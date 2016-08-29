PICTURES: Hope Show wows crowds

Hope Show put a smile on hundreds of people’s faces!

Families flocked to the annual event in Castleton on Bank Holiday Monday to enjoy hours of fun.

Lexi Trueman leads her pony Kingshaugh Eclipse round the judging ring.

The spectacle, which is one of the major summer shows in Derbyshire, boasted a variety of attractions – and the sun shone.

There were scores of classes including sheepdogs, horses, cattle and poultry as well as vintage cars, horticulture shows, craft displays, food and drink.

In the main ring, Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display Team wowed visitors with their feathered friends.

Dating back to 1853, Hope Show raises money for organisations and charities in the area.

Three-year-old Isabel Bromilow enjoys an ice cream at the show.

Andrew Critchlow, this year’s president for the event, thanked everyone involved in the day.

He said: “Without you the show would not exist.

“It was another spectacular event with so many activities all bundled into one day.”

Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s Hope Show.

Amber Gilbert, from Edale, on Archie in the 75cm Working Hunter class.

Gordon Birchenall, from Chinley, and his dog Queen make a success of his sheep dog trial.

Fun in the sun!

Julie Walton, of Glossop, gives her Welsh pony Llynhywel Mission Man a treat after he wins his class at the show.

Matt Tomlinson guides heffer Red Ruby round the judging ring.

Till next year, Hope Show!

