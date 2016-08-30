Police appeal after thieves break into Winster shop

Police are appealing for information after thieves broke into Winster Village Shop.

At around 3.45am on Sunday, August 21, tools were used to force the door to the store on Main Street, Winster.

Once inside, they carried out an untidy search before stealing cigarettes and tobacco from the cabinet.

Following the burglary, officers are appealing for any witnesses or owners of CCTV in the village to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Webb on 101, quoting crime number 16000244356.