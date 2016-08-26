Police issue warning after thieves target vehicles in Derbyshire Dales

Motorists are being urged to keep their doors, windows and boots locked after several vehicles in the Derbyshire Dales were targeted by thieves.

Reports of thefts have been reported to the police on Drovers Way in Ashbourne, Sudury Park, Cawdor Way in Matlock and Ryecroft in Two Dales. Items stolen have included Ray-Ban sunglasses, fuel and mobile phones.

Now police are encouraging drivers to ensure their vehicles are properly secure when parked up and that no valuable items are left on display inside.

Other advice includes parking in well-lit, overlooked areas, removing tools and wiping away any visible marks, such as sat-nav holder-rings, to deter criminals.