Police seek man in connection with Langley Mill theft

Police have issued an image of man they would like to speak to in connection with shop theft in Langley Mill.

On Monday, August 29 at 6.50pm a man entered the Co-op store on Station Road in Langley Mill.

The man selected a number of items from the shelves and placed them in a basket.

He left the store still holding the basket without paying for any of the items.

Anyone that recognises the man is asked to contact PC Gareth Jones on 101 quoting reference number 16000255929.

Alternatively you can contact him via the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk

To pass information on anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111