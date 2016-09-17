Police investigating an armed robbery at a supermarket have released details of a man they are trying to trace who has links to Long Eaton.

Detectives want to speak to Luke Monk to help them with their enquiries into a knifepoint robbery at the Co-op in Draycott Road, Sawley, on August 23.

Two men – one of whom was wearing a motorcycle helmet – went into the store at about 10pm and threatened staff.

They made off with cigarettes and money from the till and fled on a motorised scooter or motorbike.

Mr Monk, 28, has links to the Hyson Green and Beeston areas of Nottingham as well as the Long Eaton area.

Mr Monk is urged to contact police and anyone who sees him is also advised to call police on 101.

Those with information on his whereabouts can call Detective Sergeant Scott McDermott on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Police seek man to help with investigation into an armed robbery Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...