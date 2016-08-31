Possible PokemonGo link to graffiti on Matlock path

Residents are angry after 13 graffiti ‘tags’ appeared along a Matlock path which leads from Matlock to Matlock Bath.

The tags have all been sprayed on bins, walls and other objects alongside a path that runs beside the River Derwent towards Matlock Bath and Pic Tor.

Graffiti 'tags' on a Matlock path. The word 'mysitic' is thought to reference a PokemonGo 'team'.

Many of the ‘tags’ reference the word ‘mystic’, thought to be a reference to a PokemonGo ‘team’ which is active in the area.

Tilly Ward, of Church Street, Matlock, said: “The community are obviously worried about this becoming an ongoing problem.

“We have also had groups hanging round drinking at all hours of the day and night.”

Derbyshire Police are investigating the incidents and are liaising with the council about how to combat

Graffiti 'tags' on a Matlock path.

If you have any information about the graffiti, please contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 344 of 27/8/2016.