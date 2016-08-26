Residents celebrate return of Post Office services to Wirksworth

Residents of Wirksworth are celebrating after the return of a Post Office counter service for the first time in two years.

The town’s original post office on Market Place closed in 2014. But now Bimal Mangat, of Mountford Stores, has been given the official go-ahead to re-launch a service at his shop on Mountford Avenue.

The Mayor of Wirksworth, Coun Andy Pollock, congratulated him and thanked the Wirksworth Town Centre Action Group (WTCAG), who have worked with the Post Office and local businesses to champion the cause.

Coun Pollock said: “The town council welcomes the re-establishment of this important facility, which supports the continued vibrancy of our town.”