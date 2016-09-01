Safety rules prompt road closure for Red Arrows display at Chatsworth

A Peak District road is to be temporarily closed to enable The Red Arrows to perform at Chatsworth Country Fair, which starts tomorrow (Friday).

Long-time favourites The Red Arrows are scheduled to perform at the fair at 3.35pm on Friday and 6pm on Sunday.

The area marked red on the map must be confirmed 'completely clear' of people by organisers at least 15 minutes before and during the Red Arrows displays.

In order to meet regulations governing air shows, organisers say they are required to ensure that the area directly below the display is clear of people.

This means that the B6012 road from Edensor village to the Chatsworth Garden Centre at Calton Lees will be closed from 3.05pm to approximately 4.05pm on Friday, and from 5.30pm to approximately 6.30pm on Sunday.

In addition, organisers must clear an area beneath the display of people before and during the displays.

A spokesperson for Chatsworth Country Fair said: “We will be checking this ‘clear area’ at least 30 minutes prior to the displays, and informing anyone within it of other viewing locations to ensure people do not miss out on the display.

“The road and ‘clear area’ must be confirmed as completely clear of people to the Red Arrows at least 15 minutes before the display, otherwise the Red Arrows will be unable to fly at the country fair.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your help and understanding with this important safety precaution during the Chatsworth Country Fair.”

The popular three-day Chatsworth Country Fair opens tomorrow (Friday) and runs until Sunday.

It will feature its usual array of showstopping displays, spectacular demonstrations and hundreds of trade stands and exhibitions for the tens of thousands of visitors to enjoy.

Great British Bake Off’ judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood will be two of the star attractions.

The Red Arrows will be joined by a variety of family-friendly acts. These include the Imps Motorcycle Display team, who will be putting on a breathtaking show of billowing fire jumps and bike-routines for the Chatsworth crowds for the first time in a decade.

Also back are CJ’s Birds Of Prey with an awe-inspiring display of falconry, now established as one of the best in the UK.

And other activities will include vintage vehicles, the Household Cavalry Musical Ride, archery, dog agility, the Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers, pony rides, highland dancing, shopping, horse driving and a fairground.

The gates open at Chatsworth House at 9am each day, with admission free for children aged 14 and under.

The opening ceremony will take place at noon each day.

• For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.chatsworthcountryfair.co.uk.