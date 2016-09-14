Sex offender is jailed after indecently exposing himself to a woman

A serial sex offender has been jailed for 12 months after he exposed his genitals to a woman motorist on a rural lane in Dronfield while trying to open her car door.

Derby Crown Court heard on Tuesday, September 13, how Kyle Thomson, 24, targeted the woman on Pighills Lane, Dronfield, before staggering towards another woman with a rock in his hand.

Prosecuting barrister Rosemarie Kavanagh said: “The woman motorist was flagged down by this defendant and she stopped in case he needed assistance but he got his penis out of his trousers and was masturbating and he tried to open her car door.

“She phoned her husband and police and she noticed another woman on foot and warned her as she saw the defendant staggering towards her with a rock.”

The court heard how the complainant’s husband arrived to restrain Thomson who was arrested after the incident on July 16.

The woman motorist said: “I feel very vulnerable and uncomfortable and it made me feel very scared.”

She added that Thomson, formerly of Whitethorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield, had “polluted” her mind with his “vile actions” and left her feeling “violated” and fearful.

Ms Kavanagh also said Thomson had made an indecent phone call to women staff at a care home in North Wales in January with insulting sexual remarks.

Thomson pleaded guilty to exposing himself and to breaching a previously imposed Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He also admitted making an indecent phone call.

The court heard how Thomson, of no fixed abode, has previous convictions including committing a sexual activity while following women, committing a sexual activity in front of others, an indecent exposure, outraging public decency and five counts of making malicious communications.

Defence barrister Kelly Shooter said Thomson wants to stop his offending and he feels ashamed and remorseful.

Judge Jonathan Bennett, who sentenced Thomson, also revoked the defendant’s existing community orders and ordered that Thomson’s SHPO be extended to include a wider area ban.

