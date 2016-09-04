Success at Hackney Horse Club annual show

The Northern Hackney Horse Club has made Bakewell its home for its annual show for more than ten years. And the show was deemed a success after it was held at the Showground last month.

The Hackney horse was originally bred at the behest of royalty going back to the 14th century. The Hackney is a recognised breed of horse that was developed in Great Britain. In recent decades, the breeding of the Hackney has been directed toward producing horses that are ideal for carriage driving. They are an elegant high stepping breed of carriage horse that is popular for showing in harness events. Hackneys possess good stamina, and are capable of trotting at high speed for extended periods of time. The show will have Hackney pony classes as well with exhibitors coming from as far away as Holland.

One of the regular visitors to the show, Donal O’Driscoll, said: “My partner’s father, George Stringer, was heavily involved with the breed until he passed away back in 2008. As an outsider to all this, what strikes me is the grace and beauty of these animals. It is a real pleasure watching all the different classes in the lovely setting provided by the Showground.”

Photograph courtesy of Joanne Thibodeau Photography.