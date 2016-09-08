Sunny spells will be returning later today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Thursday, September 8).
Some morning brightness, but increasing cloud will bring patchy light rain for the late morning and around midday.
Then becoming brighter during the afternoon with sunny spells returning.
Feeling warm with mainly light winds.
Maximum temperature 24°C.
Cloud will increase during the late evening with outbreaks of mainly light rain overnight.
Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds, locally strong on hills.
Minimum temperature 14°C.
