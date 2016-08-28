Take part in Derbyshire sports challenges

Derbyshire may not have reached scorching Brazilian temperatures, but people of all ages enthused by the games in Rio can still take on Olympic challenges in the Peak District countryside until September 4.

Ruth Tweedie, sports development officer for the National Trust, said: “Whether you were inspired by the athletes in Rio, by Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2012 or even by Kriss Akabusi in 1992, we are saying anybody can come along and take part in a sport they haven’t tried before, or play a sport you love with your family, You could even set up your own family multi-sport challenge.”

Ilam Park and Longshaw have free ‘summer of sport’ activities up to the end of the summer holidays: Olympic sports like archery, badminton, tennis and sprinting are available, along with traditional English sports, where you can show your relatives how you could easily beat Usain Bolt at the sack race or the egg and spoon. People who take part can even pick up their own ‘Summer of Sport’ medal.

For more information about the events visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dovedale.