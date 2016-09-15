Text pest is given restraining order after hounding his ex

A nuisance boyfriend who breached a non-molestation order by repeatedly texting his ex has been given a 12 month community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 14, how Ashley Jones, 27, of Kipling Road, Chesterfield, had been separated from his partner after a brief relationship but after he continued to pester her she secured a non-molestation order.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He was constantly ringing and texting her and she had had enough so she went to Women’s Aid for advice and secured a one-year non-molestation order through the civil court from January.

“But since then he has been texting her.”

Mrs Haslam explained that Jones sent a series of messages between July 21 and 25 stating he missed her and loved her, asking how she was doing, saying he wanted to talk and that he loved her and wished he was with her.

The complainant did not respond to the messages, according to Mrs Haslam, and the complainant has stated that she does not want any contact with the defendant.

Mrs Haslam added: “For a while she tried to ignore the messages but it has got out of hand and it has caused her so much stress she has had counselling.”

The complainant who has a daughter from her former relationship with the defendant stated she is scared to go shopping in the town centre in case she bumps into Jones.

Mrs Haslam added: “She wants to be left alone so she can get on with her life.”

Jones told police he had made contact with his ex because he had wanted to discuss his daughter and he had thought that he was allowed to do this despite the order.

The defendant pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Jones cannot read or write and had misunderstood the terms of the order and he now knows that any contact should be made through a solicitor.

He added that Jones is working and does provide for his daughter.

Magistrates sentenced Jones to a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and an eight-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also imposed a two year restraining order.

