Thug is spared from jail after resisting police

A foul-mouthed thug who was abusive to police and later smashed a pub landlady’s car window has narrowly been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jack Byard, 21, of Argyll Road, Ripley, was swearing at police when they attended his family home and he had to be restrained, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

And prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said just six days later Byard damaged a Peugeot 307 belonging to the landlady, of the Thorntree Inn, at Ripley.

Mr Cooper told the hearing on Tuesday, September 6, that police originally attended the address where Byard’s dad had wanted to get the defendant out because he claimed he had been punching doors and had made threats.

Prosecuting solicitor Mr Cooper added: “Police tried to engage with him but he would not co-operate.”

The court heard how Byard was acting in an aggressive manner before he had to be sprayed, taken to the ground and handcuffed. Mr Cooper explained how Byard had also been arguing with friends outside the Thorntree pub days later when he smashed the landlady’s off-side, rear window of her car. Byard pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable on August 14 and admitted damaging a Peugeot 307 on August 20.

Stephen Cooper, defending, said Byard’s previous convictions have been influenced by alcohol but he is addressing his problems.

Magistrates sentenced Byard to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

