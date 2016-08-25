Too lazy or too busy? Almost half of motorists don’t wash their own cars

More than four in ten motorists in the East Midlands get someone else to wash their car, according to a new survey.

The research carried out by AA Cars, found that 45 per cent of motorists in the region get someone else to clean their vehicle.

The AA-Populus poll, which canvassed 19,619 AA members on how often they clean their cars, and the methods most frequently used, found that almost a quarter (22%) of British car owners polled now use a pop-up hand car wash.

The survey also revealed that fewer professionals across the country (54%) wash their own cars compared to semi-skilled and manual workers (63%).

The results also highlighted a difference between genders, with two thirds of men (61%) claiming to do a DIY bucket and sponge job, or home pressure washer, compared to 49% of women who prefer to pay to have their cars washed.

But the survey also showed that just one in ten respondents give their car a clean on the outside once a week, with 29 per cent admitting they only gave their vehicle a wash once every few months.

Paul Yates, managing director of AA Cars, said: “The British tradition of washing our cars at the weekend does seem to be dying though. Across the UK, 32% of car owners now outsource the job, with around a third of these opting for an automatic car wash.

“Obvious as it may sound, cleaning your car is a prerequisite if you’re looking to sell. Advertising a dirty vehicle is a sure-fire way to give potential buyers the wrong impression – that you’re willing to cut corners.”

% motorists who clean their cars themselves

London

42%

South East

53%

Eastern

54%

East Midlands

55%

West Midlands

57%

North West

57%

Northern Ireland

58%

Yorkshire & Humberside

59%

South West

62%

North East

63%

Wales

65%

Scotland

68%