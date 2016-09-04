Trefoil Guild proudly present charity donation to Aquabox

Matlock Trefoil Guild members were proud to present Aquabox with a cheque for £1,400 as a result of their fundraising activities in recent months.

The presentation took place at Pax Tor during the guild’s afternoon there.

Members took the opportunity to clean out the bird boxes which the guild had placed there two years ago.

There was evidence of nesting including that of a nuthatch. Guild members have also recently tried their hand at bowling, courtesy of Matlock Park Bowls Club.