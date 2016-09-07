Troubled ex fined after sinister letter delivery

A troubled man who breached a non-molestation order and a restraining order by sending a letter with a sinister skeleton-bride doll to his ex has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 26 how Troy England, 36, of Byron Avenue, Alfreton, also breached a suspended prison sentence for possessing a blade in public by getting his brother to deliver the letter.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He had previously been sentenced for possessing a bladed article in public and was given a suspended prison sentence. This was after he had gone to his ex’s address and a neighbour saw him with a large knife that he hid in a bush. He also had cable ties and was given a five-year restraining order.”

England told police that he had been returning the blade to his ex after she had bought it for him and he said the ties were so they could walk along together in the style of a three-legged race.

The court heard how England had also previously been made the subject of a non-molestation order from July.

Mrs Allsop added that during England’s latest offence on August 23 his ex spotted a Halloween skeleton doll dressed as a bride with England’s letter on her car. England told police he had asked his brother to deliver the letter.

England pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation and restraining orders and to committing a further offence during a suspended sentence.

Defence solicitor Kevin Gillott said he had been struggling with the break-up and securing child-contact. Magistrates fined England £240 and he must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His suspended sentence was also extended to two years.

