Twiggs score with Matlock Town by extending their sponsorship

Long-standing company Twiggs have confirmed their ongoing commitment to Matlock Town Football Club by continuing their high-profile sponsorship this season.

The engineering, steel, plumbers and builders merchants firm have renewed their support through signage, advertising and match sponsorship, as well as sponsoring the team’s training tops. The Twigg Stand has been popular with fans since it was built in 2010.

Twiggs’ managing director, Richard Tarbatt, believes the family firm’s association with the club brings benefits to both. “We are part of the history of the town, just as the football club is,” he said. “The local community is a fantastic supporter of our business, and it is right to give something back.”

Matlock Town chairman Tom Wright said: “Twiggs’ sponsorship has been hugely appreciated over the years and we’ve always had a great relationship with them.”