Twistin Tots picnics raise charity cash

Generous parents in Derbyshire have helped Twistin Tots to raise almost £580 for three worthy causes at a series of free musical picnics in Derbyshire parks.

Parents, carers, pre-schoolers, toddlers and babies flocked to Hall Leys Park in Matlock, Crossley Park in Ripley, Belper River Gardens and Darley Abbey Village Hall for the free events and basked in the sunshine, as children danced to the Hokey Cokey, Dingle Dangle Scarecrow and Horsey Horsey.

Special guests at the picnics included Incy Wincey Spider, Bob the Builder, the Funky Monkey and Wiggly Woo.

Although all of the sessions were free, Twistin Tots had donation buckets on hand to raise money for the Rainbows Hospice, The Alzheimer’s Society and Turnditch CE Primary School. All three organisations will receive £191.

Jacqui Davis, Twistin’ Tots leader said: “We had a fabulous time at all four picnics and I estimate that we had more than 500 families in attendance over the four events.

“These were the best picnics to date, as we actually managed to have sun for all of them. We did have a bit of rain at Ripley, but most of the children were under the parachute at the time and I don’t think they even noticed. The summer picnics are now so popular that people look out for them – there aren’t many free things to do with your children over the summer – so we will be back next year, hopefully with even more events and raising even more money.”

Twistin’ Tots, Twistin Tikes and Twistin Tinies classes aim to promote learning, co-ordination and movement in young children. Most use simple actions that children can join in with and there are also a variety of props used to assist children’s learning development and motor skills.

Classes run in term time at a variety of locations throughout Derbyshire.

For more about the group visit: www.twistintots.co.uk or www.facebook/twistintots.