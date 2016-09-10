Two rescued from lift at Matlock supermarket

Two shoppers were rescued from a lift at a Matlock supermarket this morning.

The pair became trapped after the lift became stuck between floors at the Marks and Spencer Foodhall on Bakewell Road.

A fire crew from Matlock was sent to the incident and the crew released them within half an hour.

