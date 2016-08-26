UPDATE: Two arrested in moorland murder investigation

Detectives have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of a man who was found dead at a Derbyshire rambling spot.

Rotherham man Craig Nelson,34, was discovered on moorland off the A628 near the Woodhead Tunnels at Longdendale, Derbyshire early on Monday.

A 41-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested in Sheffield and currently remain in custody being questioned by officers.

Mr Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, 34, from Wath-Upon-Dearne, was found dead on Monday 22 August at about 11am on the moors of the A628 at Woodhead Tunnels.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injuries and a murder inquiry was launched.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard from Mr Nelson in the days leading up to his death.

Police said they are treating the death as suspicious, and there are reports after initial post-mortem investigations that Nelson died from head injuries.

Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, is from Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham was found near the entrance to the Woodhead Tunnels off the A628 on Monday.

The area is a popular walking spot and ramblers are being targeted by police, who believe they may be able to provide valuable information.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley of South Yorkshire Police, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We’re in the process of piecing together Craig’s movements in the days leading up to his death. Did you see him in the days before? Did you speak to him or know what his plans were?

“I would urge anyone who knew him, or had contact with him before his death, to come forward as any small piece of information could be crucial.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle, or anyone acting suspiciously, on the slip road off the A628 or the car park near Woodhead Tunnels at any time between 7am on Saturday 20 August and 11am on Monday 22 August.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to find out what happened to Craig. We are providing support and regular updates to his family; they deserve to know what happened to him, so please come forward if you can help.”

There is currently a cordon in place at Mr Nelson’s address in Montgomery Square while police carry out their enquiries.

