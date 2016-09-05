Urgent appeal to help vital pet bills for dog in hit and run

On Friday, September 2, Persie, a Staffy cross Labrador was the victim of a hit and run on the A6 in Matlock Bath.

Persie’s owner Sarah Evans has contacted Artic’s Legacy who are now trying to raise £10,000 so he can be taken to veterinary specialists, Fitzpatrick Referrals, to operate on his legs, one of which has open fractures and another has several breaks.

The hit and run happened at about 6pm on Friday, September 2.

Sarah said: “I went away for a few days to my grandparents caravan and Persie was staying with my mum and my brother.

“My brother went to take Persie for his walk and, as sometimes happens, he saw something he wanted so bolted and ran across the main road in Matlock Bath.

“There a was a red van that hit him. They didn’t stop and just sped off. I was heart broken when I got the news and came rushing right back.

“I have been in touch with the police but the driver has not come forward or reported it to police. There is however CCTV and we are hoping to catch the people that did this to my baby.”

Artic Legacy, a group which helps pet owners raise much needed vet bills, have posted an appeal on its Facebook page to try and raise the vital funds.

The post says: “Sarah is on ESA, due to illness and can not afford a great big hefty bill that she soon faces.

“Sarah is a single mum and Persie has been hers and that of her six-year-old daughter’s pride and love from a puppy. This fur friend is part of her family and even sleeps in her bed every night.

“Situated in Derby at the moment but from Matlock, it’s going to be hard to find a vet with a heart that would set a payment plan up for him. This brings the trouble of infection as it’s not going to be easy to raise that sort of money overnight even though we will all do our best.

“They need our help guys and I am pleading with you all to help out as much as you can and as fast as you can.

“At present we have no indication of cost but I can imagine its going to be in the £1,000’s,

“My plea to all of you is to please help and show your love and support for little Persie and his owner’s Sarah and her young daughter that lives for her fur baby.”

If you would like to contribute visit gofundme.com/persieRTA and to view the appeal in full visit www.facebook.com/groups/Articslegacy/permalink/832507893553256.