VIDEO: Air Ambulance rescues climber from Stanage Edge

A climber was rescued from Stanage Edge this afternoon after suffering a compound fracture to his leg.

The man - who is in his 50s and from Glossop - fell two metres whilst climbing on the edge itself, badly breaking his lower leg.

At the time of the incident - around 1.45pm - the Edale Mountain Rescue Team training officer was climbing in the area and was able to provide immediate first aid.

Other team members were quickly on scene including a team doctor, and were able to administer strong pain killers, reduce the fracture and splint the injured leg.

The man was then carried down to meet the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and taken on to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The rescue was captured on video by BBC Radio Sheffield reporter, Andy Kershaw.