VIDEO AND PICTURES: Matlock Bath Illuminations 2016 gets underway

Matlock Bath Illuminations kicked off in colourful style at the weekend.

The popular annual event will now take place each weekend until October 29.

Matlock Bath Venetian Nights, Pete's Dragon

Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association decorate themed models with coloured lights and the models are then mounted on rowing boats and displayed on the River Derwent each Saturday and Sunday in Derwent Gardens.

There will also be a fireworks display every Saturday from this weekend, September 17.

Matlock Bath Venetian Nights, the ship in a bottle

Matlock Bath Venetian Nights, Rubik's Cube

Matlock Bath Venetian Nights, the spectacular dragon fly

