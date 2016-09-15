VIDEO: HENRY HOOVER used to fight off armed robber at Derbyshire pharmacy

A Derbyshire pharmacy worker fought off an armed robber - with a Henry hoover.

The balaclava-clad would-be robber stormed into the pharmacy with a baseball bat, demanding cash from the till at just after 11pm on September 2.

But the defiant worker, who had been cleaning at the time, used their vacuum cleaner to keep him at bay.

The robber then fled the Day and Night Pharmacy in Derby empty handed, but not before damaging the counter by smashing it with the bat.

