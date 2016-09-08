Visitors backs community fundraisers in award-winning gardens

Gardening enthusiasts have grown the funds of good causes by opening their gates to the public.

Terry and Eileen Kelly of Brookfield Avenue, Chesterfield, have raised £1600 for charities sponsored by the National Garden Scheme -w ith £320 going to Ashgate Hospice.

During their open garden season, they had 266 visitors, with 220 turning up on one weekend.

Richard and Sharon Smithson, of Hawksley Avenue, Newbold, opened their garden to the public for a day for the first time - and attracted around 100 people.

The Smithsons raised £355 for community projects in Namibia which is Chesterfield’s twin town.

Both gardens have won awards in Chesterfield in Bloom in previous years.