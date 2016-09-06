Witness helped track down van driver who hit dog

On Friday, September 2, Persie, a Staffy cross Labrador was hit by a van on the A6 in Matlock Bath.

The van initially drove away however the driver has been traced.

A spokesman from Derbyshre Police said: “The driver was traced by a witness. He gave his details and insurance company to the dog owner and they are sorting it out between them.”

The dog Persie’s owner, Sarah Evans, is desperately trying to raise much needed funds so he can be taken to veterinary specialists, Fitzpatrick Referrals, to operate on his legs, one of which has open fractures and another has several breaks.

Artic Legacy, a group which helps pet owners raise much needed vet bills, have posted an appeal on its Facebook page to try and raise the vital funds.

If you would like to contribute visit gofundme.com/persieRTA and to view the appeal in full visit www.facebook.com/groups/Articslegacy/permalink/832507893553256.