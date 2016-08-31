Youth hostels in Castleton and Youlgrave targeted by would-be thieves

Officers are appealing for information and offering advice after youth hostels were targeted in Castleton and Youlgrave.

Police were called at 9.10am yesterday (Tuesday, August 30) to reports that offenders had gained entry to the Youlgrave Youth Hostel on Fountain Square, Youlgrave overnight and attempted to gain access to the safe. (16000257063)

On the same night, Losehill Hall on How Lane, Castleton was also targeted by thieves after they forced the main door to the hostel and attempted to break in to the safe. (16000256335)

Following the incidents, Safer Neighbourhood officers are encouraging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or vehicles to police as soon as possible to help them to stop a crime from happening.

The team are also urging staff at hostels and hotels to ensure that the building is properly secured, with the windows locked and the alarm activated where the safe is kept. Ensure the safe is not on full view and is bolted to the floor for added security.

Anyone with any information about the above crimes is asked to contact PCSO Ian Phipps on 101 with the crime number above.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.