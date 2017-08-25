Log cabin holiday farm up for national business award

The husband and wife team behind a Brassington holiday park have been shortlisted for a national award that celebrates rural businesses.

Hoe Grange Holidays, run by David and Felicity Brown is a finalist in the best rural tourism business category at this year’s Amazon-sponsored Rural Business Awards.

Felicity said: “Being recognised brings a feel-good factor for us and our staff that good work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

It is the latest sign of success for the couple, who developed the log cabin business to bolster their dairy farm.

Felicity said: “New regulations were making things more difficult, so we began to look at other ways to generate income alongside farming.

“David’s father had considered building holiday cottages here years ago, but was refused planning permission. These days the Peak District is a real tourism hotspot, so we brought the idea back to life.”

Hoe Grange prides itself on being green, using renewable energy, eco-materials and local suppliers where possible.

They also specialise in accessiblity, so visitors get full use of all facilities and activities while staying in accommodation with features such as spacious wet rooms and specialist equipment for people with disabilities, mobility issues and other impairments.

Felicity said: “Our research showed that while there was a lot of hospitality and tourism businesses in our area, few were fully accessible.

“It’s been a real success with customers, who often return year after year, particularly for the horse-riding and cycling opportunities.”

Award winners will be announced in October, and Felicity said: “Being finalists is so exciting, but winning would be really important.”

For more details, see www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk.