Man caught with indecent photos of children could be jailed

A man who was caught with hundreds of indecent photos of children is due to be sentenced.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, January 4, how Gerold Downs, 61, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to five counts involving possessing indecent images and a prohibited image and extreme pornography.

Defence barrister David Webster said Downs is of previous good character and entered an early guilty plea to the offences and he suffers with significant physical problems.

However, Judge Robert Egbuna told the court that custody cannot be ruled out as a sentencing option despite Downs’ physical difficulties.

Downs pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photos of a child for show from between October 2012 and March 2016 involving 146 category A photos, 67 category B photos and 245 category C photos with a view to distribution.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited image of a child from between October 2012 and March 2016 and pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography during the same dates involving an animal.

Judge Egbuna adjourned the case until February 9 when Downs must attend Ripley police station to be sentenced by the court via a link.

Downs was granted bail in the meantime and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register before he is due to be sentenced on February 9.