Man gets a community order after attacking pregnant wife

A man has been given a community order after he admitted holding a knife to his pregnant wife’s throat as well as hitting her after police were called to their home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 25, how David Poole, 58, of Bullbridge Hill, Ambergate, near Belper, had been spoken to after his wife called police out following an altercation and he admitted he had assaulted his wife during a previous incident.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Poole’s wife called the police to their address on January 8 after an altercation and the defendant said nothing had happened but he said he had previously had a knife to her throat and hit her on December 21, 2016.

Mrs Haslam added that Poole’s wife was pregnant at the time and still is pregnant.

Poole pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Defence solicitor Gavin Hague said: “The police reported there were no injuries to either party after the incident on December 21 but the defendant made admissions on January 8.”

The court heard that the relationship has now ended and the complainant has moved out and left the area.

Mr Hague added that Poole, who suffers with depression and a heart condition, has been left deeply troubled by what happened.

Magistrates adjourned the case until February 1 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Magistrates sentenced Poole to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.