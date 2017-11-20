Man harassed ex-partner with offensive texts

A thug sent frightening and offensive texts to his former partner and smashed a side-window of her car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday how Anthony Helps, 29, of The Green, at Swanwick, Alfreton, sent texts with threats he was going to take a razor to his ex and slap her dad and he damaged her car.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said: “He messaged repeatedly with threats and name-calling and said he loved her after they had separated but the messages became more threatening.”

Texts included comments that Helps would damage the complainant’s windows, according to Mrs Haslam, and he would get a razor to her and slap her father. The complainant also heard a smash at Quarry Road, Somercotes, according to Mrs Haslam, and discovered a side-window of her Rover car had been damaged.

Helps was arrested and found in possession of 0.7grammes of cannabis for his personal use. The defendant told police he had messaged his ex and said he had asked a friend to damage her windows. He added that he had been drinking and there had been a lot going on in his head.

Helps pleaded guilty to harassment, causing damage and to possessing cannabis after the incidents in October. Magistrates sentenced Helps during a further hearing last Thursday to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Helps was also given a two-year restraining order.