Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree on A6

Motorists are being asked to plan alternative routes.
A man has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree on the A6 this morning.

Police were called at 8.40am. The driver of the Volkswagen Passat was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

Dale Road North was closed for a period while emergency services dealt with the incident but is now fully re-opened.