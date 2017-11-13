Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree on A6

A man has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree on the A6 this morning.
Police were called at 8.40am. The driver of the Volkswagen Passat was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with non life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters and the ambulance service also attended the scene.
Dale Road North was closed for a period while emergency services dealt with the incident but is now fully re-opened.
