Man who died after falling from a roof in Derbyshire is named

A teenager who died after falling from a roof in Derbyshire has been named.

Jack Strickland, 19, of Sutton, Nottinghamshire, fell at least 10ft from the roof of a unit at Derwent Works, in Matlock Road, Ambergate, on April 9. He was taken to hospital but later died.

A spokesman for Derby and Derbyshire’s Coroner’s Court said an inquest had opened into his death.

He said a provisional cause of death for Mr Strickland could not yet be given.

It was initially reported by the emergency services that the teenager died after falling from a roof in a derelict part of the site but police now say the incident happened in an occupied unit - but will not confirm which one.

At the time of the incident, a spokesman for the police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances behind the death.