Matlock café growing with council business advice service

Another upgrade is on the menu for Matlock’s popular Café in the Park thanks to free business advice from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Café owner Kate Lane has been granted funding for the next phase in her development plans, with support from the council’s business advisor Heather Bradford.

Refurbishment work beginning next month will see the low plasterboard ceiling removed to reveal the original rafters, which will also undergo restoration.

Kate said: “I’m really looking forward to this next phase as it will make the café so much more light and airy.

“Plus we will have an outdoor courtyard area adjacent to the café with rustic seating and views across the park.”

The business was little more than a takeaway kiosk with a storage area and ticket office when Kate, who is originally from South Africa, took it over 17 years ago.

Already in 2017, the building has benefited from a refitted kitchen, new double glazed windows and doors, an expanded indoor seating area and a toilet suitable for people with disabilities - all financed by European Union LEADER funding.

Speaking about the council’s support for her plans, Kate said: “Heather has helped every step of the way and her knowledge of local funding streams and the application process has been invaluable.”

In addition to advice on funding sources, the district council works with local partners to offer a range of business courses.

Over the next six weeks, there will be sessions on cyber resilience, exporting, data protection and how to start up a business.

For details and bookings, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/businessevents or call Heather on 01629 761330.