Matlock park lands top environment award for tenth year

Hall Leys Park has been recognised by the international Green Flag award scheme for its high environmental standards for the tenth year in a row.

The new flag was hoisted onto the flagpole in Hall Leys on Tuesday, July 18, during Love Parks Week.

The park is owned and maintained by Derbyshire Dales District Council, and councillor Jo Wild said: “Hall Leys Park is recognised by local people and visitors alike as the jewel in Matlock’s crown and we must praise our superb team for their dedicated work in keeping more than 30 parks and gardens looking great.”

Already boasting riverside walks, a bowling green, boating lake, play area, railway, putting green, skateboard park and tennis courts, the park’s new games area opens on Saturday, July 22.