Matlock retail courtyard to spark auction bidding war

Property specialists are circling a rare chance to buy a historic courtyard full of popular shops in Matlock, coming up at auction next month.

Auctioneers are anticipating high interest in the lot of seven shops and offices at Bridge View, 2 Dale Road, which will go on sale at Pride Park in Derby on Wednesday, July 26, with a guide price of £500,000.

The businesses currently produce income of £51,594 a year and include a café, antiques shop, hairdressers, book shop, estate agents, tattoo shop and glass company.

Robert Stone, of SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “Bridge View is one of Matlock’s most prominent and noticeable premises which makes this lot an excellent high street freehold investment opportunity.

“To have seven shops and offices currently fully let as part of the sale in such a popular and picturesque town like Matlock will really create a stir in the market, and we are expecting many bidders.”

The auction documents also detail the potential to convert part of the premises into apartments, subject to planning permission.

Robert added: “Properties of this calibre with such potential rarely come to the market and we strongly recommend an early viewing.

“I’d recommend anyone with properties to sell in Derbyshire get in touch, as it’s going to be a really busy auction.”

Also appearing at the auction is a former quarry worker’s cottage at 2 Godfrey Hole, in Hopton, and a detached former shop at 142 Dale Road.

Find full details online at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.