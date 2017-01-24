Matlock Town chairman thanks fans and staff for reaction to fan’s collapse

The chairman of Matlock Town Football Club has praised fans, staff and volunteers at the club for their help when a fan collapsed during a game at the weekend.

Kick-off was delayed by 45 minutes during the match with Workington Town after a man in his 50s suffered a heart attack.

Chairman Tom Wright said he was incredibly proud not only with Matlock fans’ patience while waiting for the game to start but also with their generosity.

More than £400 was collected for Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, who arrived quickly at the scene, landing on the Causeway Lane pitch to offer assistance.

He said: “I would like to thank Hedley Ashman, one of our volunteer stewards who was first to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and the doctor and nurse from Workington who also helped.

“And I have to praise the quick-thinking of our first-aider, Jim Higham, who rushed to get there with a defibrillator and another volunteer steward, Richard Poyser, who phoned 999.

“I’m very pleased with how everyone reacted on the day - this is not something we are used to dealing with. We all have training but it is hard to know exactly what to do when something like this actually happens.

“I just hope the Workington fan taken to hospital makes a good recovery.”

Two Workington fans, a retired GP and a midwife, have also been hailed as heros after working together giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR until emergency services arrived.

A spokesman for Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance said: “We were called to Matlock on Saturday after a man suffered a medical emergency.

“The air ambulance was activated at 2.44pm and was at the scene of the incident at 2.58pm.

“A man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest. The air ambulance crew worked with East Midlands Ambulance Service to assess and treat the patient, who was then taken via land ambulance to Royal Derby Hospital for further treatment.

“Members of the air ambulance crew travelled in the land ambulance to assist with caring for the patient.”