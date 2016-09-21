Matlock youngster abseils Derby Cathedral to raise vital charity cash for Rainbows Hospice

If you’re going to venture into your first ever charity fundraiser, there are perhaps more easier challenges than an abseil from 212ft.

But that’s exactly what inspirational 12-year-old Matlock boy Jack Scott did to help raise hundreds of pounds for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

The Highfield School pupil climbed 189 steps to abseil down Derby Cathedral in front of dozens of people in the pouring rain.

The unnerved youngster described his daredevil challenge as “breathtaking” and said he would like to raise more money for charity.

Jack’s mum, Kathryn, aged 50, of Prospect Drive, Matlock, told the Mercury: “I was a little bit nervous for him because he is only 12-years-old. You feel a bit out of control because you can’t do anything about it.

“I think I was more scared than him. He was not scared at all. He was so focused that he said that he did not know it had been raining.

“He really enjoyed it and he is happy that he has managed to raise a lot of money.”

The idea for the abseil came about after Jack saw a poster advertising the event which he said he would like to take on.

More than 80 people took part in the abseil on Saturday, September 10.

Accountant Kathryn said: “I am very proud of him for doing it and for the amount of money he has raised.

“Because of the amount of money he has raised I think he has become enthused by it.

“He said after that he would like to do some more charity events.”

As part of his fundraising, Jack put a collection box in the Rainbows shop in Matlock which raised £65. His Just Giving page also generated £285, giving an impressive total of £350.

“Jack said that the abseil was breathtaking,” Kathryn said. “He enjoyed it that much that he wanted to go back up and do it all over again.”

Rainbows is a hospice for children and young people, based in the East Midlands. The hospice offers care and support for the children and their families by helping to improve their quality of life, including those in Derbyshire.

For more information about Rainbows Children’s Hospice, go to: www.rainbows.co.uk