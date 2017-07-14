Men sought after Bradwell shop thefts

Derbyshire Constabulary have released CCTV stills of two men in connection with the theft of alcohol from a shop in Bradwell.

The incident happened between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Thursday, June 29.

Two men walked into the Co-Operative Food store on Netherside, allegedly took a number of bottles of whiskey from the shelf and then left the store without paying for them.

Call PC Linda Hancock on 101, quoting occurrence number 17*276501, or send her a message through the Contact Us pages of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information on 0800 555 111.