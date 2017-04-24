Men sought for campsite thefts

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV stills of two people they would like to speak to in connection with theft from a campsite in Birchover.

Sometime between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 8, two men entered a campsite on Barton Hill in Birchover. They made their way across the yard before walking into a games room.

One of the men removed the CCTV from the wall and placed it in a bin, whilst the other removed the TV from the wall bracket, damaging the wall. Alongside the TV, burgers were also believed to have been stolen.

Officers investigating the burglary have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call PC Hannah Cocker on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000148315.

You can also send Hannah a message online using the Contact Us section of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.