Mick Jagger link to Derbyshire revealed as historic records go online

Five hundred years of Derbyshire history are now online for the first time.

More than seven million ancient parish records detailing baptisms, marriages and burials across the county have been digitised and made available on the Ancestery website.

Derbyshire residents can step back in time behind their computer screen.

Among many other things, the documents reveal superstar Mick Jagger's great-grandfather was born and baptised in the area.

Meanwhile, fans of Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre can discover several records possibly serving as inspiration for the novel's eponymous heroine in the collections.

The Derbyshire, England, Church of England Baptisms, Marriages and Burials, 1538-1812 collection also offers fascinating insights into the everyday lives of residents in the county, highlighting how society still believed in divine intervention which could lead people to find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.

Examples include Dorothy Mathy, who met an unfortunate end for reportedly lying under oath.

This picture shows Baker and Sons clothing factory in Bakewell in 1930.

Her burial entry reads: "Dorothy Mathy supposed wife to John Flint of this parish forswore herself [gave false evidence on oath/lied] whereupon the ground did open and she sanke over hed. And being found dead she was buried March 24."

Francis Taylor's burial may have been a talking point locally as the deceased was buried in a reinforced coffin to support his 'corpulent' body.

Russell James, of the Ancestry website, said: "The Derbyshire collection spans 500 years of county life and includes literary and scientific names which inspired some of the greatest works of the day whose legacy is felt even now.

"These records will give budding family historians with ancestors in the area a new resource for exploring everyday rites of passage, as well as defining moments in Derbyshire society," he added.

One of the pictures in the records shows haymaking scene at an unknown location in Derbyshire, c1940. Credit: from the collection of FH Brindley.

Visit www.ancestry.co.uk to view the records.

Names of historical interest and note within the extensive collection include...

William Fanshaw

The great-grandfather of the iconic Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, William was born and baptised in Eckington, according to the Derbyshire Church of England Baptisms, 1813-1916 collection.

Alfreton Colliery Workers on Meadow Lane, Alfreton, c1940. Credit: D Wright.

Erasmus Darwin

Erasmus was a highly-regarded physician, biologist and writer who went on to found the Derbyshire Philosophical Society, an intellectual circle of like-minded dignitaries. It appears his keen interest for nature and botany passed down the family line, with his grandson Charles Darwin penning the evolutionary masterpiece, Origin of Species. At the time of his death in 1802, records in the collection show Erasmus was living at Breadsall Priory near Derby and was buried on April 24 of the same year.

Sir Barnes Neville Wallis

An inventor and engineer, Barnes developed the concept of the bouncing bomb as a missile which would give the Allies an advantage during aerial attacks of Nazi Germany, made famous in the 1955 film The Dam Busters. A search in the collection reveals Barnes was baptised at All Saints Church in Ripley to parents Charles and Edith on November 15, 1887.

Henry Cavendish

At the time of his death aged 78 in 1810, Henry had found fame in distinguished circles for his discovery of hydrogen. The records show he was buried at All Saints Church, which is now Derby Cathedral, on March 12, leaving behind a legacy of comprehensive treaties which would make him a reference for the next generation of scientists.