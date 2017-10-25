Search

Mobile cameras are checking your speed on these routes

Mobile speed camera.
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following places from October 26 to November 8.

A61 Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

A5111 Raynesway

A6096 Spondon

A511 Swadlincote

A608 Langley Mill

A444 Overseal

B6540 Long Eaton

A619 Chesterfield

A6 Darley Dale

A6 Furness Vale

B600 Alfreton

A616 Creswell Rd, Clowne

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton

A6007 Codnor

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

A615 Wessington

B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth

A5111 Derby

Marsh Lane, Eckington

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

B5010 London Rd, Shardlow

London Rd, Derby

Alfreton Rd, Little Eaton

Kenilworth Avenue, Derby

These however can be subject to change.