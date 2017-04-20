Motor dealer donates car to Ashgate Hospice

Patients of Ashgate Hospice have a new car to travel in thanks to the generosity of a motor company.

Chesterfield’s Gilder Group have donated a Mitsubishi ASX, the newest model of its type. It’s the third year running that the company have given the hospice a car. Dave Littlewood, of Chesterfield’s Gilder Mitsubishi, said “We hope that this year’s gift will prove to be as reliable and hard working as the staff and volunteers at the hospice who turn up to provide essential caring, often to remote parts of Derbyshire.

“The staff’s selflessness and good humour rubs off on us all – if we can make their life and that of their patients a little easier, then that’s a good job well done!”

Alison Ward-Foster, partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare said “We can’t thank Gilder Group enough for their continued support. Their generosity makes such a difference to our patients who will be able to travel is comfort and style to the Day Hospice. The hospice is also saving money by not purchasing or leasing a vehicle and the money saved enables our nurses to care for more patients and their loved ones.”

Elaine Ryalls, a patient in Ashgate Hospicecare’s day hospice, said: “The new car looks really lovely. It makes it possible for me to come to the Day Hospice which provides huge support to me. Thank you for supporting Ashgate Hospicecare.”

Across its full range of services, Ashgate runs a 21-bed inpatient unit, a 16-place day hospice, and a range of therapy and support services on site. Services are funded mainly through donations and are provided free of charge to patients and their families. The majority of services delivered are in the community, enabling people to stay at home.