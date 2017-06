Bakewell Old House Museum has called for valued volunteers to donate their time on the museum reception desk.

The museum is housed in a delightful Tudor building and is situated behind All Saints’ Church, a short stroll from Bakewell town centre.

It is open seven days a week and the volunteering is split into two sessions – 11am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.

For more call Anita on 01629 813642.