Nature tots set to learn about owl babies at next workshop

Head along to a playgroup with a difference. Nature Tots has a different wildlife theme for every session and encourages tots and parents to get outdoors to learn together. Sessions include a story, outdoor activities, crafts and a snack and drink. This month the topic will be owl babies.

Nature Tots is suitable for accompanied children aged three and over. There are two sessions to choose from either 10.30am to 12pm, or 12.45pm to 2.15pm, both on March 6, at the Wildlife Discovery Room, Carsington Water Visitor Centre. Call 01773 881188 for more information.