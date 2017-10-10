New Co-op convenience store ready to open in Darley Dale

The Co-op is set to open its newest food store in Darley Dale this week, following a £1million investment which has created 15 jobs.

The new store is bringing the former bank building in Station Road back into use from Thursday, October 12.

It offers an in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispenser and customer parking, as well as fresh foods, meal ideas and household essentials.

Store manager Robert Foster said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Darley Dale, the new store is receiving a great response and we are looking forward to serving the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The store is also expected to bring a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme.

Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, and the Co-op give a further one per cent to selected charities and community groups.

Those currently in line to benefit include Ashgate Hospice Care, the Derbyshire Federation for Mental Health, and Wirksworth Pre-school which is raising funds for new sensory equipment.

Robert said: “We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community.

“Our members can make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they can raise much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

To mark the launch of the store, there will be special offers and promotions, and students in the area holding the NUS extra card receive a ten per cent discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

Darley Dale is one of 100 small convenience stores the Co-op is opening in 2017, following a £70million investment and restructuring of its food business.

Its expansion has bucked industry trends and generated market-leading growth.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available at www.coop.co.uk/membership.