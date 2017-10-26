New look for scenic Peak District bus route

High Peak Buses will run all journeys on the scenic 65 service between Buxton and Sheffield from Sunday, including those previously operated by TM Travel.

The company is also introducing a dedicated fleet of buses to the popular ‘Peaks and Dales’ service, which will see customers benefit from free wifi.

Commercial manager for High Peak Buses, Bijel Mistry, said: “This is a great time for us to be moving up a gear to bring a new look to the 65 through the scenic Peaks and Dales to Buxton and Sheffield.”

The 65 will call at Miller’s Dale, Litton, Tideswell, Great Hucklow, Foolow, Eyam, Stoney Middleton, Calver Sough, Grindleford and Ecclesall.

Buses running as service 65A will call additionally at Brierlow Bar, Chelmorton and Taddington on school days.

High Peak Buses has said it will honour any valid TM Travel-issued tickets on the 65 for up to one month.

Bijel said: “We’re also pleased to work with Hulley’s bus services and accept their service 66 bus tickets on the 65.

“Along with our great range of multi-journey saver tickets, regular travellers can save big-time, making bus travel a viable alternative to using the car, helping to free up our gridlocked roads.”

Passengers will be able to save 15 per cent off their standard single and return fares with Travel Club and NUS Extra membership, which costs £11 to join.