New TV show featuring Gordon Ramsay looking for Derbyshire contestants

Producers of a new TV show featuring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay are looking for Derbyshire people to take part.

Culinary Genius will mix food with compelling gameshow and cooking elements and will run for four weeks on ITV later in the year. Each episode will see nine keen amateur cooks competing across a range of challenges in the hope of taking home a cash prize and the title of Culinary Genius.

Anyone interested in taking part should email culinarygenius@studioramsay.com for an application form or visit www.itv.com/beontv for more details.

The closing date for applications is February 28 and applicants must be over 18.