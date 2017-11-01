New York Terror Attack: What is known so far

Here is what is known about yesterday's terror attack in New York:

* A truck was driven down a busy New York cycle path, killing eight people and leaving more than 11 injured at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

* Five Argentinian friends were among the dead, the country's foreign ministry said. Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi were part of a group celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

* A Belgian national was also killed, the country's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Didier Reynders said.

* Two adults and two children were hurt after the truck hit a yellow school bus.

* The truck driver, 29, was shot by police after jumping out of the rented vehicle with two fake guns. A paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene, police said. He was taken to hospital in police custody and was expected to survive.

* He was named by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who entered the US legally in 2010.

* Uber said Saipov had worked as a driver with the firm having passed a background check. The app said it was co-operating with the FBI.

* A law enforcement official said witnesses reported the driver shouting 'Allahu akbar'.

* New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as 'a particularly cowardly act of terror' and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was perpetrated by a 'lone wolf'.

* President Donald Trump tweeted: "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person." He later added: "We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

* Prime Minister Theresa May said she was 'appalled by this cowardly attack' and that the UK stands with NYC.

* Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson echoed her statement, adding: "We will not give in to terror."

* Former president Barack Obama tweeted: "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come."